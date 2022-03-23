sport, local-sport,

TALENTED swimmer. Western tennis representative. Now a successful defender of a Little Athletics NSW State Championships title. Bathurst's Savannah Auvaa won her second straight shot put gold medal at the event on Sunday, defending the under 9s crown she won the previous year with a new personal best distance of 9.54 metres. The throw from the Bathurst athlete was not only good enough to win the under 10s competition by 82 centimetres but it also would have been strong enough to take out the weekend's under 11s title as well. Auvaa's mother and coach, Tiffany, said the workload of sport for her daughter doesn't seem to be too much, and it instead seems to be providing a boost to her athletics performances. "She does a lot of other sports. She made it to state this term for swimming and also made the Western region tennis team, and they seem to complement each other actually. When she's not doing those other sports her distances go down," she said. "We've been trying to juggling the practice with everything else and she's definitely been putting in the effort. At the regional carnival she didn't throw as well as she would have liked because she was coming out of COVID isolation. She was very excited to be able to compete properly this time." Auvaa was up around half a metre from where she had been consistently landing the 2kg shot put during practice, and continued to make big strides in the lead up to the state championships. "That was a PB for her. She'd been throwing consistently in the high 8s when practicing and she had thrown in the 9s, though we hadn't been measuring them," she said. "Just in the last two weeks she really seems to have taken a leap forward in her distances. We worked on refine a few things in her technique which seem to have paid off really well." Bathurst Little Athletics president Mike Curtin said it's wonderful to see Auvaa's practice reaping rewards. "It's difficult just to win one gold medal but to win two back-to-back is an outstanding achievement. We're all very proud of her. What more can you ask for? We have a state champion in the club and a lot of that comes down to the hard effort she puts in away from the club," he said. "She works very hard with her mum. You'll often see them down there first thing on a Sunday morning or late into an afternoon working away at it. It just goes to show that hard work pays off. She did extremely well." Auvaa also had a sixth place result in the discus. Bathurst had nine competitors in total at the Sydney Olympic Park event, with several coming close to landing a podium result. Will Curtin was unlucky to miss out on an under 12s boys triple jump bronze medal after finishing in equal third spot but missing out on the podium on a countback. Curtin was also fifth in the long jump. Lily Dawson was fourth in the 800m and Byron Rosier earned a pair of seventh place results in the 80m hurdles and the high jump. Eva Chiaramonte also put in a strong effort in the under 10s girls 800m to finish in eighth while Ashley Mullins also finished eighth in her under 14s girls discus campaign.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/da9706e2-a6d7-49ec-b708-22eed0eb87b5.jpeg/r3_339_1481_1174_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg