Aubin still chasing temporary fix to Bathurst KFC corner a year later

TWELVE months ago, councillor Warren Aubin was pursuing a temporary fix to alleviate issues at the Bathurst KFC corner. There has been no change in that time, despite the fact it was thought there could have been a resolution in a matter of weeks. Cr Aubin says he is still pursuing temporary measures to improve traffic flow, as he does not want to wait for the upgrades to Hereford Street, which includes the widening of George Street. It is estimated it will be close to three years before the first sod is turned for that project. The latest update Cr Aubin received on the KFC corner was that consultants are currently working to determine if the proposed solution - a traffic island on George Street opposite the entry to KFC - is feasible. "They are running some models to actually ascertain whether or not putting an island in the middle of George Street there, outside KFC, will have any ramifications for traffic anywhere else," he said. "They are just doing that now, which is great, they are actually doing something, and we'll get an answer on that in the next couple of weeks." Provided that the modelling supports the traffic island idea, Cr Aubin says the work could be rolled out relatively soon. "I've been banging the door of this one for quite a while. Things don't happen fast. It's a matter of get in line and wait, but it is starting to get some traction and hopefully in a couple of weeks' time we'll have some answers and be able to get something put in there," he said. READ ALSO: Calls to address KFC corner before nearby road upgrade makes it worse He said a solution, even a temporary one, was "very important", otherwise it's only a matter of time before there will be a major accident. "It's a major accident waiting to happen and there has been a couple of accidents there. It's not only the accidents, it just makes it a total bottleneck when you're trying to traverse the place, especially on a Friday afternoon or evening and Saturday," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

