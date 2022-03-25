sport, local-sport,

Bathurst fans will be treated to an NRL match between the top two teams on the ladder for the first time when Penrith Panthers and Newcastle Knights clash on Saturday. So it's no wonder Panthers second rower Viliame Kikau has labelled the match as a 'very big test'. Kikau scored two tries in his 100th game last time out, a narrow 20-16 win over St George Illawarra Dragons. Knights are the only team ranked higher on the ladder than Panthers, so Kikau is expecting a tough match in Bathurst. READ MORE: "It's going to be a really big game for us. It'll be a very big test against Newcastle, who have done really well in the past two rounds," he said. "It's always a big game in Bathurst. It's always a special game for the fans and members that are living out in the country that don't really get the chance to get to BlueBet Stadium to see us every week. "We really want to put in a good performance when we go there." While he scored two tries in his special milestone match last week, Kikau was critical of his own personal game. "It's always good to get a try but I wasn't really happy with my performance from the back end of last week's game," he said. "There were just little errors starting to creep up in my game. We just gave away the ball in crucial times and we got punished by it. We've got to be better this week." However, he was still grateful to have brought up his milestone. "Playing 100 games means a lot to me, especially this club giving me the opportunity to play in the NRL," he said. "One game was the dream, so notching up 100, I'm feeling really grateful and really blessed. "It's going to be hard leaving Penrith [for Canterbury Bulldogs next season]. I'm hoping we can get another premiership before I go." Saturday's match between Penrith Panthers and Newcastle Knights kicks-off from 3pm at Carrington Park. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/c04ba015-22d0-4c88-af11-9010c2ed7869.jpg/r0_249_5472_3341_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg