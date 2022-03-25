news, local-news,

FORTNIGHTLY general waste collection could be the way of the future for the city as Bathurst Regional Council considers the best way to configure its collection services. Currently, the general waste bin (red lid) is collected weekly along with the food and garden organic waste bin (green lid), while the co-mingled recycling bin is collected fortnightly. Council implemented the green bins in 2016, which has since seen over 23,000 tonnes of food and garden waste and over 13,000 tonnes of co-mingled recycling diverted from landfill. Council has since looked for more ways to manage waste, leading to it commissioning the University of Sydney last year to assist with a trial of alternative collection services. The trial ran from May to September 2021 for residential properties and between July and November 2021 for commercial properties. The purpose of the trial was to determine whether a more effective configuration of waste collection services might be available to meet multiple objectives in addition to organics diversion. There were three trial variables, which were: a reduction in the kerbside waste size from 240 litres to 140 litres; a change to the general waste kerbside collection from weekly to fortnightly; and the provision of a new kitchen caddy and compostable liners. READ MORE: Bathurst council waste trial: Family-of-four embracing the challenge The results of the trial are in and detailed in a recent report from Engineering Services department, suggesting a reduction in the frequency of the red bin collection. "The results from the trial indicate that, in order to maximise source separation of waste and improve diversion rates, a move to a fortnightly collection of the existing 240L waste bin coupled with the continuation of a fortnightly 240L co-mingled recycling collection and weekly 240L food and garden organics collection would be the most effective configuration of services," director Darren Sturgiss said. "The trial and recommendations do not take into consideration any of the additional complexities of waste provision including customer requirements, costs to council and the community, current contract obligations, staffing implications and council's requirements." The trial was assessed using compositional audits and visual analysis at the start, mid-point and end, along with feedback in surveys sent to trial participants. Council will schedule a working party to consider the solid waste collection service. A report will then be prepared for council's consideration. Mr Sturgiss said there will be no change to the current collection service unless a resolution of the council determines so after the report is presented. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/6041bbb5-4ef2-4929-afbb-a21efdfebbcb.JPG/r0_277_5568_3423_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg