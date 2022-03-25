news, local-news,

Callum Hotham has only recently discovered his love of art and already he is creating some impressive pieces. Mr Hotham was honoured to be asked to spray paint a mural for Habitat Media in Paddington, featuring sporting legend Shane Warne. Having moved from Bathurst to Sydney specifically to play cricket, it was only fitting that Mr Hotham was asked to paint the mural. "Basically somebody pulled out and they gave me the opportunity to do it," he said. "It was just really out of the blue to be honest." When working as a stone mason and playing cricket came to a halt during COVID, Mr Hotham was left looking for something to occupy his time. It was then that he ventured into the world of art and has only been spray painting for around six months. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "During Corona Virus we weren't allowed to train for cricket as much so I spent a lot of time after work or even on rainy days trying to figure out what I wanted to do," Mr Hotham said. "I started drawing, then I started painting and then I thought I'd challenge myself and start spray painting and now I've just fallen in love with it." Mr Hotham said he was very excited to be asked to paint the mural of Shane Warne in such a prominent area, but was also very nervous. Having only been spray painting for six months he was concerned about the work being to public. However once it was complete he felt amazing. "I thought straight away this is incredible, I couldn't believe how blessed I was," Mr Hotham said. "Then the night before I was very nervous, I didn't sleep much just because of my lack of experience and it was my first time painting in public and there were thousands of people walking past everyday taking pictures. "When I stood back and looked at it ... I guess I got a little bit emotional because it really sunk in that we've lost an icon in Australia and I was just completely humbled to be honest." Mr Hotham is now working on a more personal project, painting a mural of his grandfather. The artwork will be on display at his father and uncle's business - Hotham's Bathurst. Mr Hotham is looking forward to seeing where his career as an artist takes him.

