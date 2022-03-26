sport, local-sport,

FRIDAY night's Gold Bracelet success was a Group 1 victory that's been nearly five years in the making for Rickie Alchin. After Alchin was asked to retire star mare Delightful Jade at the end of 2017 he had one request for owner Robert Watson: He wanted to train her first foal. Watson said yes to that request, and Alchin will certainly be happy that deal came to be. That foal, Soho Rhapsody, would soon become a nice filly in her own right as she claimed three wins in her two-year-old season. However, her fourth career win on Friday night at Bathurst Paceway would be something special. The Gold Bracelet was expected to be a battle between the 1-2 finishers of the recent NSW Oaks, Just Hope and Madrid, but Soho Rhapsody ($34) drew out three wide on the turn for home to mount a serious challenge against the well fancied duo. She didn't just draw clear, she flew past them. Just Hope ($1.45 favourite, Nathan Jack) had to settle for the runner-up spot and Come Say Hi ($23, Jack Callaghan) would finish well for third, but no-one was catching Alchin's filly. "She's been a favourite of ours from day one, that little filly," Alchin said. "I trained her mother for Robert Watson. She was a nice mare who won 23 races and I thought he retired her a little bit early - I wanted her to push on for the Ladyship Mile - so I asked if I could train her first foal and he said that would be no problem. That's how this all happened. "They ran along in this. I was in two minds about whether to go to the fence early when the chance came. Jimmy Douglass [on Miss Ex] nearly slotted in front of me but I was able to hold my position. "She travelled really well and her run on Monday [in the heats] was fantastic. When I pulled her out I felt like she was never going to get beat. "She's got very good speed and she's very relaxed. She responds well when you pull the blinds and ear plugs. When I pulled her out I hadn't pulled those but once I did she went like a rocket. "A big thanks to Rob, who's a big support of the industry. He deserves all the success he gets."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/5c3df260-3237-4f9d-ad01-963a848ec31b.jpg/r495_418_1918_1222_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg