ACTING premier Paul Toole and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway are calling on the federal government to help fund a multi-storey car park for the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre. Under the proposal, which will be determined by the state government, a five-level car park would adjoin the medical centre. READ MORE: Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre team unveils concept plans for $70m CBD hospital It would increase the available spaces behind Bathurst RSL Club from about 330 to more than 900. The developers of the BIMC have already committed to privately fund 200 car parking spaces in support of the proposed development, at an estimated cost of $4.2 million, on top of the 200-space commitment by the Bathurst RSL Club. READ ALSO: Multi-storey car park plans get 'in principle' support from Bathurst council To have more than 900 spaces would come at a significant cost, which is why Mr Toole and Mr Farraway want to see the federal government chip in to fund it. Mr Farraway said Bathurst Regional Council had submitted an application under the Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) seeking $10 million, but he and Mr Toole want to see the federal government put up $15 million. They have lobbied Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and now, ahead of Tuesday's Federal Budget announcement, are making their calls public. Mr Farraway said the car park was crucial to the medical centre's operation, which is why a commitment from the federal government is needed now. "There's not much point building it unless we get it right from the beginning," he said. "If you talk to business owners, the business chamber, many of the councillors, they all have the same view, which is that if you are going to do this let's do it properly. "Parking in our CBD has been a discussion for years and this is how we solve it." Mr Toole echoed his comments. "Building on the commitments from the BIMC and RSL club, a $15 million commitment from the Commonwealth Government would ensure that this important project gets done, to future proof the new hospital and growth of Bathurst CBD with a 915 space car park," he said. While the medical centre is proposed to be built in the Bathurst central business district, it would benefit the entire region through the provision of specialist medical services. "The reality is this is private money, this is developers, doctors and the medical profession saying 'We back Bathurst and we want to build one of these in your CBD', and I just think, as someone who was born here, raised here, ran businesses here, I love Bathurst and this is the opportunity to get this right," Mr Farraway said. "This will be legacy infrastructure for Bathurst." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

