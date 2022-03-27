sport, local-sport,

A HAT-TRICK from fullback Jamie Powley and leadership through the middle of the park from Freya Hodges helped the Panorama Platypi's under 13s team claim the club's first ever Western Women's Rugby League premiership on Sunday. Panorama claimed a 24-14 victory over the Orange Vipers at Jack Arrow Oval to complete an undefeated season and write themselves into the Platypi's history books. Platypi's backs proved too hot to handle throughout the entire 50 minutes at their home venue, stepping up when the pressure was on to dig the team out of trouble during the second half. The lead changed hands five times in a thrilling contest but importantly for the Platypi they were on the right end of the scoreboard at the full-time siren. "They came out a little bit shy of the mark but then they came back firing," Panorama coach Rachel Hodges said. "If I was on video on the sideline it would have been a show in itself, I was so excited for them. It's a surreal feeling for them. "Their progress has been amazing. They've been doing stuff that they should even be capable of. I'm really proud of them. They've stepped up today and left it all out there." It was the Vipers who got off to the better start when halfback Mackenzie Thornberry-Ruddy got on the end of her own kick to score near the uprights in the fifth minute. Eliza Mackin converted the try. Powley was quick to respond on the next set as she ran around Orange's right side defence to get the team back within two points. The elusive Platypi fullback produced a big run to almost score again straight away but on the next play Hodges was on the scene to score on the right wing. Vipers remained upbeat after losing their advantage and they didn't have to wait long to regain a 10-8 lead when Monique Vardanega finished off a strong set from the visitors, a try which came on the back of big runs downfield from Zahli Millsteed and Mackin. Panorama survived a full set close to their own line and were rewarded for their efforts when another line break and try from Powley gave the hosts a half-time lead. It was Thornberry-Ruddy once again doing the damage for Vipers when a smart switch to the short side saw her catch the Platypi defence sleeping in the third minute of the second half. That saw the Vipers take a 14-12 lead, and that lead could have been extended five minutes later when an attempt to dive across the try line from dummy half resulted in an error. It would be the closest Orange would come to scoring for the remaining 16 minutes. Powley would be denied her hat-trick when she was forced into touch after a 40m run but on the next Platypi trip downfield she found space on the left wing to give her side a 16-14 lead. Tries inside the final five minutes to Hodges and Skylah Hudson sealed the victory for Panorama. Powley was named best on ground for the Platypi while Hodges was named the competition's best and fairest. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

