NIC Broes has become just the fifth Bathurst cricketer in the past half century to make the NSW Country opens team after the St Pat's Old Boys all-rounder was selected in the state side to play at the upcoming 2022 Country Invitational Tournament. Broes is Bathurst's first player to earn a NSW Bush Blues cap in the 21st century and he joins an exclusive list of Bathurst NSW Country representatives that includes Kevin Geyer, Greg Griffith, Brian Wood and Jack Holman. He's also just the second Bathurst player this century to make a NSW opens team after Lisa Griffith was a part of the women's NSW Breakers squad. Broes' path towards NSW Country selection began in earnest with his return to Bathurst last season after his stint playing first grade cricket in Canberra. Over the past season the Pat's player has rejuvenated his game with both the bat and ball, being an integral part of the Saints' Bonnor Cup triumph and their return to the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket grand final this Saturday. "It's not something I set out to make at the start of the season. It wasn't on m radar, but to make it is very special. Not many people from out here have gone to that level," Broes said. "It's great being on that list. I'm just looking to keep enjoying my cricket, and getting to play some more games will be good fun. "That enjoyment is a big factor. Obviously this year's been a bit different from the past few, a lot less full-on and with not as many expectations, and just enjoying my cricket has allowed me to not worry about selections." This season has been a brilliant campaign at all levels for Broes, who goes into the BOIDC decider with a batting average of 42.6 and 20 wickets at 15. Broes also hit at an average of 64 in Bathurst's successful Western Zone Premier League campaign. "One thing I've tried to work on over the years is trying to maintain both sides, because as a batsman it's not always going to happen, and having that extra avenue in my game has helped me a lot," Broes said. "It's always great to be out there doing something and it annoys me when I'm sitting there not doing anything, so when I miss out with the bat and try and cash in with the ball, and vice versa. It's a new-look Blues squad heading to next week's tournament at Albury-Wodonga, with Broes being one of five debutants named in the NSW side alongside Daniel Chillingworth, Shaun Eaton, Matt Everett and Jono Rose. "I know pretty much all the guys in this team and I've played against a lot of them, but haven't had the chance to play with them because over the past two years I've played for the ACT side against NSW Country," Broes said. "That'll be exciting. I'll be back in my home town again, which will be extra special. I'll have family there. I'm looking forward to a good week. "What makes it more special is that it's my birthday on the rest day, the 10th, as well. That worked out well." NSW takes on ACT in the opening game at Albury on Tuesday then have a Twenty20 double header against Queensland and ACT the following day. The Blues have back-to-back games on April 8 and 9 then finish against Queensland on the Monday.

