RE: Roads. Bathurst Regional Council has dodged its obligation to provide basic infrastructure for years. Hereford Street is just one of many. Management has not had the vision to plan successfully. There is no incentive for them - ie, money - to do so. Productive planning should be encouraged as a remedy for this. I cannot see this being accepted by the powers that be currently, as I believe they are short term in their interests.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/1ccbf72b-9481-49d6-95dc-883a4bf6c75e.jpg/r0_216_4176_2575_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg