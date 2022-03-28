Minor injuries after pedestrian's foot run over by car

news, local-news, news, Aldi

A WOMAN in her sixties was lucky to escape serious injury after her foot was run over by a car in Russell Street on Monday morning. Both paramedics and police were called to the scene, just outside the Aldi carpark. Duty officer with Chifley Police District, Inspector Gerard Powell, said fortunately the woman sustained only minor injuries in the accident. Inspector Powell said police were called out just after 10am. He said the vehicle was travelling west on Russell Street at the time of the collision. "As the pedestrian was crossing the road, the vehicle has run over the foot a 67-year-old woman" he said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Ambulance and police both attended, the woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene, and did not go to hospital." Inspector Powell said the 89-year-old driver of the car underwent a roadside breath test, which returned a negative result. He said police investigations into the collision were continuing, although at this stage of the inquiries, no further action was being taken. Inspector Powell said at the time of accident the car was travelling at a very slow speed. "It was a very minor collision," he said. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said one unit responded to the call out.

