Toole won't be in town to hear nurses' and midwives' calls for action

Acting premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole won't be in town to hear the concerns of nurses and midwives on Thursday. Bathurst hospital nurses and midwives will walk off the job at 7am, hoping their 24-hour absence will send a message to the NSW Government about the health system crisis. A rally will be held at 9am in front of the court house, from where nurses and midwives will march along William and Howick streets to Mr Toole's office. READ MORE: Bathurst nurses hope members of the public will join them for rally President of the Bathurst hospital branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA), Kathi Hamilton, had hoped that the local member and acting premier would be there to hear their concerns. "We're still going to protest out the front as a symbol, because he is the deputy premier of NSW and we're trying to send a message to him as well," she said. "... We're not a rowdy bunch. It'll just be asking the questions, because nurses are very respectful. They'll just be honest. "Some of the smaller hospitals and smaller communities outside of Bathurst, they are really struggling, and we need to, as a unified group, support everybody." Mr Toole told the Western Advocate that he will be in Parliament on Thursday, as he was during the last strike on February 15. While he won't be there to hear the concerns in person, he did say that the government is listening. "It's a statewide strike and I know that the Minister [for Health] is continuing to talk with the union about some of the matters they have raised and hopefully a resolution will come forward in the near future," Mr Toole said. Contrary to his comments, the NSWNMA has accused the NSW Government of refusing to acknowledge the public health system crisis. "Our members are scathing of the government's unwillingness to continue an open dialogue with us about their claim for shift by shift nurse-to-patient ratios, improved maternity staffing and a modest pay rise," general secretary Brett Holmes said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

