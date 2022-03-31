news, local-news,

"DELAY any travel to Sydney": the Weekend Advocate says it all. With the rapid increase in climate change we can expect more frequent and savage effects of fire and rain deluges affecting passage over the Blue Mountains. Currently there is much talk about development, the economy and defence. When are leaders going to cease the talk and take action? FLASHBACK: Bells Line closed for foreseeable future, Great Western Highway still affected FLASHBACK: Think big: Bathurst women suggest new southern route to Sydney Surely Blind Freddie can see the answer lies in a tunnel under the mountains. Not only would this provide a road and rail link for the Central West and Sydney, it would be of national value. The problem is not the so-called sandstone barrier but lack of vision and action from leaders.

