Bathurst product Rhyan Grant is set to break the record for most appearances for Sydney FC in a massive match on Saturday. Born in Canowindra, Grant played junior football in Bathurst for Churches United and Bathurst '75, before he was picked up by the Australian Institute of Sport's football program. He would ultimately sign for Sydney FC in 2008 and has since played a total of 268 games for the Sky Blues, drawing level on Alex Brosque's total in the clubs 2-all draw with Macarthur FC on Wednesday night. Grant will break the record on Saturday night when the Sky Blues play Western Sydney Wanderers in the Sydney Derby and he said the milestone will mean a lot to him. READ MORE: "It's not something you go in and try to achieve but to get there and beat Brosquey - a club legend - and a few other club legends on the way, it's something I can look back on when I'm retired and be super proud," he said. Grant said it's interesting how his milestone match has played out, that it will be against Sydney FC's cross-town rivals Wanderers. "It's cool how it's worked out, the milestone for myself being against our biggest rivals, our closest rivals," he said. "Obviously the circumstances of this season and how we've been going, it's a huge game in terms of that. There's a few extra factors that will make it extra special. "I'm sure we'll come out and get the three points. We're always confident. "We've obviously struggled against them in recent times. We're going to need to be at our best but it being at our home in front of our fans, they'll really push us along. "For me being a massive milestone and game, hopefully there's a little more motivation there, not that we need it." Grant made his senior debut for Sydney FC in December, 2008, against Perth Glory and he's since gone on to win three A-League Men grand finals in 2017, 2019, 2020. Grant has also made 20 appearances for Australia, scoring one goal in the process, as well as being named in the PFA Team of the Season on four separate occasions. Saturday's Sydney Derby will be played at Nestrata Jubilee Oval, with the game set to kick-off at at 7.45pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/2ee3023d-02db-43a0-b94c-172412635ff5.png/r185_0_1704_858_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg