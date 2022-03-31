Still waiting on approvals for Bathurst's stormwater harvesting project

news, local-news,

IT'S been almost three years since councillor Warren Aubin, alongside former councillor Bobby Bourke, called for a stormwater harvesting scheme in Bathurst. The project was meant to extend the life of the city's water supply during the drought, but now Chifley Dam is full, rain is consistent, and the city is still waiting. According to the latest water report from the director of Engineering Services, Bathurst Regional Council is still waiting for approval to move to construction. "At present, council does not have approval from NSW state government to commence construction of a stormwater harvesting project, which in summary over the last three years of drought provided approximately one-third of the town water supply needs," it said. "This project is ready to proceed once approvals are obtained, with design completed and tenders received. "The water harvesting modelling that has been completed indicates that this project would have provided a yield of approximately 1,400ML/annum, which noting annual town water consumption during Level 4 restrictions was approximately 4,400ML/annum, making this project extremely useful as a short-term water security project." Cr Aubin said that, with red tape, it can take a while for projects to progress, however, he is disappointed that Bathurst's stormwater harvesting infrastructure still hasn't been built. This is despite the project having been put on the NSW Government's critical needs list. "The critical needs legislation closed last year in November and, according to people in the know, there were very few projects that got off the ground in that legislation," Cr Aubin said. However, he is hopeful construction won't be too far away. "There is now, in the hands of council, a 1000-page environmental assessment report that has been done by consultants. That has to go to the different agencies for their tick of approval. Once that happens, then we might see some action," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

