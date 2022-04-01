D'Alberto, Denyer, Wall to link with Dietz at Bathurst 12 Hour

sport, local-sport,

ADRIAN Dietz will bring with him three strong co-drivers for his return to the Bathurst 12 Hour later this year. The Lamborghini Huracan driver will share his car with Tony D'Alberto, Grant Denyer and David Wall this May. Wall's outfit, Wall Racing, will again prepare and run the car in the around-the-clock classic, with the quartet bring with them a host of Bathurst 12 hour experience, with a combined 25 starts between them. The impressive combo was announced on the latest Parked Up podcast, co-hosted by D'Alberto, who drove with Dietz in the recent Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS round at Phillip Island. READ MORE: The Supercars enduro-co driver and Wall, a former Carrera Cup Australia Champion, have both driven the car previously. While Denyer is yet to drive the Lamborghini in particular, he has a lengthy 12-Hour CV behind him. He finished on the podium in the race's Production Car era, and drove with D'Alberto in a Maranello Motorsport Ferrari in 2016 amidst his six starts in the GT era. Dietz's two starts include a strong 12th outright finish in the same Lamborghini in 2019, fourth in the Pro-Am class. Denyer, who lives Bathurst, is excited about the new opportunity. "I haven't driven this Lambo, but I have driven a couple before, and they are really good fun," Denyer told Parked Up. "To line up with this good bunch of blokes, and great speed across all the drivers as well. Let's not forget, this is a Pro/Am race, I think we tick the boxes pretty well. "It's going to be a lot of fun, but we know what this race is like. I had three years in a row when I was about to jump in the car and the car never came back. I had to wait four years to finish the race, but that is just this race." Dietz was also excited about the opportunity. "We're back again for another crack at the 12 Hour and it has been a long time coming," he Deitz. "Between us all, we have great team chemistry and, while Bathurst will ultimately decide who is going to win it, hopefully we can be a competitive position to race hard from the final stop at the end of the day."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/e90993dc-799a-4c63-a9ad-daf8089393b4.jpg/r384_133_2400_1272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg