LOSING one runner from the $500,000 Country Championships Final at Royal Randwick is a gut punch for any regional trainer but having two drop from the lucrative event is a devastating blow. It's an unfortunate scenario that has unfolded for Bathurst's Gayna Williams, who was forced the scratch her CDRA Country Championships Heat winner Zoo Station on Thursday morning. Williams advised Racing NSW Stewards that the mare had developed heat and swelling in the near foreleg and would not be suitable to start in the Final. It's a double blow for Williams who had already had to withdraw Tags from the final after an incident in the paddock left him with a laceration to the near hind leg. How's It Kev, the CDRA emergency, now takes Zoo Station's place in the final. Scans on Thursday afternoon revealed a muscle tear, ruling Zoo Station out for a full year of racing. Williams said at this stage the connections will give the mare every chance to return to the track instead of the breeding barn. "She's got a small tear in one of her tendons and she will be required to have a 12 month spell and rehabilitation," the Bathurst trainer said. "Because she's lightly raced, has been well looked after and hasn't been knocked around at all and loves being a racehorse they're going to give her every chance. We have heard of horses coming back from this with the right rehabilitation. "If at any stage she comes back into work and she doesn't look like standing up she'll be retired immediately." In a small positive for Williams the return of Tags this season is still planned. "Tags will be a little longer yet. He's okay and still ticking over in work but it's nothing serious with him at the moment," she said.

