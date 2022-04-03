sport, local-sport,

PANORAMA FC have got their Western Premier League campaign off to a great start after taking full points from their opening round trip to face the Dubbo Bulls. A pair of first half goals saw the Goats go out to a 2-0 lead at the break before Bulls threatened a late comeback with a goal off a corner but Panorama held strong to claim a valuable, early success away from home. New coaches Ricky Guihot and Tony Clancy had been putting in the work during the off-season to get Panorama's defensive shape up to a stronger standard, and if the opening round was any indication it's looking like a job well done. Panorama captain Brent Osborne said it was immensely satisfying to see all of the team's most positive passages of play come from big efforts at the back of the formation. "Ricky and Tony have really drummed into us how important the defensive structure that we have is. That's where everything will start with us, and we worked a lot on that in the pre-season," he said. "That's a big reason why we picked up this result." In a great sign for the Goats it was two of their new recruits, Matt Hobby and Steve Long, who bagged the two goals inside the opening half an hour of play. Nelson Flick claimed the consolation goal for the Bulls. Panorama missed a couple more chances to truly put the game away in the second half but Osborne said it was an encouraging sign for the rest of the season. "We probably had chances after half-time to kill it off, and if we had our time again there were probably things that we'd do a little different," he said. "They put a bit of pressure on us in the second half though I wouldn't say that they had a lot of chances. We left it in the balance a little bit, and we probably had two or three good chances. We were definitely the better team though and we deserved to win. "Matt and Steve both had really good games and they were pretty pumped to get on the scoresheet for us in their first game," Osborne said.

