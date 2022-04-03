sport, local-sport,

COMING into the weekend the question for Bathurst 75 was whether their arrival on the Western Premier League scene this season would come with a bang or whether they would need time to build towards something as the rounds ticked by. It's fair to say their arrival was a bang of nuclear proportions. Bathurst 75 were 5-1 victors on Saturday against fellow WPL newcomers Orange CYMS at Jack Brabham Park, sending a message to the rest of the competition that they're not here to mess around early into the new campaign. Agieg Aluk bagged a brace for 75 while Matt Beattie, Toma Curry and Athaui Aluk also got on the score sheet for the Bathurst club. Bathurst 75 coach Mark Comerford certainly won't be getting carried away with the result, and has already been taking notes on how his side can build upon the opening round success "There was lots of good things that we did, and fortunately for us it was live streamed so I've taken the opportunity to watch the replay, and there's certainly things that need improvement once we start to play the more established teams in the competition," he said. "It was a good game for us to play and from an Orange CYMS point of view it was probably good to go up against the other new team in the first game with no expectations from either team. "For us to score five goals was pleasing, and we could have scored more, but their keeper made some good saves. It was great to get the three points. "I'm not getting too carried away with it at the moment. We did a good job but there's still things that we can improve at." Agieg Aluk pounced on a soft back pass from CYMS and beat the goalkeeper to give himself an easy finish in the 16th minute. Ten minutes later CYMS struggled to move the ball out of their own half and 75 quickly struck through the middle of the park when Beattie was put into space, doubling the advantage. A brilliant long ball through to Aluk caught the CYMS defence napping inside the last 10 minutes of the half and the 75 player produced a calm and collected finish to give his side a 3-0 advantage at the break. Athaui Aluk was in the right place off a free kick to poke home the ball into the back of the net in the 70th minute before CYMS got one back through David Cahill. However, the joy for CYMS was short lived as Bathurst's fifth goal arrived with Toma Curry's calm left footed shot in the 88th minute. "Most of these guys have played in some form together in the NPL [National Premier Leagues] environment. They have an understanding of combinations and ability, so it's a matter of injecting the new players into the team who hadn't played with them in that environment," Comerford said. "It's pleasing to see that over the three trial games and this game that we've improved on things, like our defensive structure." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

