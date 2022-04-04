On the move | All the player signings ahead of the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership
The 2020 season never got off the ground and the 2021 winter was cruelly cut short, so with change afoot ahead of the 2022 season it's fair to say the new Peter McDonald Premiership is the most anticipated competition in Western Division's proud and storied history.
And with 13 teams, stretching from Lithgow to Nyngan, set to take part, who's lining up for who?
After a slow start through October and November, the player transfer market is heating up and all the switches, new arrivals and shock departures are hard to keep track of, we understand.
So, to make life easier, we've got all the moves - in, out and sideways - for every club across the Western's premiership right here in the one place.
(We'll update this list as the off-season progresses)
LITHGOW WORKIES
CAPTAIN-COACH: Greg Alderson
- IN: Lomano Lufe (Blacktown), Isaac Thompson (Narromine), Grant Rhodes (Portland), Joel Cable (Lower Blue Mountains), Ryan Richardson (Narromine), Joseph Ma'u (Asquith), Johnny Aiaga (Lithgow Bears).
- OUT: Wade Jones-Newham (Cowra), Joe Noon (St Pat's)
MUDGEE DRAGONS
CAPTAIN-COACH: Jack Littlejohn.
- IN: Ben Thompson (Dunedoo), Hayden Taylor (Panthers), Nick Bligh (Camden), Tom Shearman (Dunedoo)
- OUT: Leroy Murray (Redcliffe), Harry Siejka (Cessnock), Cody Lucas (Macquarie Scorpians), Cody Lawson (St Mary's)
BATHURST PANTHERS
CAPTAIN-COACH: Jake Betts.
- IN: Chris Grevsmuhl (Hawks), Jordan Price (Eugowra), Noah Griffiths (Newcastle), Mack Atkins (Penrith), Tevita Lucas (United Warriors), Bailey Lanham (Goulburn Bulldogs).
- OUT: Trent Hotham (Beachwood RLFC), Hayden Taylor (Mudgee).
BATHURST ST PAT'S
CAPTAIN-COACH: Zac Merritt.
- IN: Corey Averio (Raymond Terrace), Jarrod Xerri (Riverstone), Hamish Mapp (Brothers St Brendans), Joe Noon (Workies)
- OUT:
ORANGE CYMS
CAPTAIN-COACH: Daniel Mortimer.
- IN: Ethan McKellar (Hawks), Marcel Ikinofo (Hawks), Hayden Robinson (Peak Hill), Kurtis Munro (UC All Stars), Flynn Fahey (Manildra), Will Cusack (United Warriors), Dion Jones (United Warriors).
- OUT: Jack Buchanan (Cowra), Jack Nobes (Cowra), Joe Duffy (Burleigh Bears)
ORANGE HAWKS
COACH: Shane Rodney.
- IN: Harrison Gersbach (Molong), Mitch Gallagher (Molong)
- OUT: Ethan McKellar (Orange CYMS), Marcel Ikinofo (Orange CYMS), Chris Grevsmuhl (Bathurst Panthers), Willie Heta, Toby Westcott (Queensland), Talon Hodge (CSU Mungoes).
COWRA MAGPIES
CO-COACHES: Jack Buchanan, Jack Nobes.
- IN: Jack Buchanan (Orange CYMS), Jack Nobes (Orange CYMS), Jake Frendo (Chinchilla QLD), Makisi Paea (Chaffey Titans), Tuit-Alau Sika (Waves Tigers QLD), Andrew Cutmore (Cargo), Wade Jones-Newham (Workies), Charlie Frendo (Milton/Ulladulla), Glen Ridgeway (Campbelltown Warriors), Cameron Picker (Goulburn).
- OUT:
PARKES SPACEMEN
CAPTAIN-COACH: Jack Creith.
- IN: Will Wardle (Thirlmere Roosters)
- OUT: Bailey Hartwig (Wynnum Manly Seagulls)
FORBES MAGPIES
COACH: Cameron Greenhalgh.
- IN: Jake Grace (retirement), Dawson Nanai (Temora), Alvin Maungaati (Western Suburbs), Brad McMillan (Eugowra), Ben Robinson (retirement)
- OUT:
WELLINGTON COWBOYS
CAPTAIN-COACH: Justin Toomey-White.
- IN: Richie Peckham (Macquarie), Jade Hooper (Macquarie)
- OUT: EJ Fernando (Macquarie), Wade Peachey (Macquarie), Dennis Moran (retirement), Will Lousick (Newcastle), Colt Tairua (Macqaurie), Corey Cox (Macquarie).
DUBBO CYMS
COACH: Shawn Townsend.
- IN: Tom Hughes (Maitland Pickers), Luke Jenkins (retirement), Darryl Cubby (Nyngan)
- OUT: Jack Smith (Sydney), Joe Yeo (Sydney), Braye Porter (Canterbury Bulldogs)
DUBBO MACQUARIE
CAPTAIN-COACH: Alex Ronayne.
- IN: Josh Merritt (Nyngan), Jai Merritt (Wellington), EJ Fernando (Wellington), Wade Peachey (Wellington), Corey Cox (Wellington), Colt Tairua (Wellington), Johnny Mafiti (Dubbo Kangaroos rugby union), Josh Nixon (Coonabarabran), Jack Kempston (Wellington), Harry Kempston (Wellington)
- OUT: Nick Harvey (Kurri Kurri), Rob Mafi (Blacktown Workers), Richie Peckham (Wellington), Jack Kavanagh (Mackay Cutters), Wyndham Peachey
NYNGAN TIGERS
CAPTAIN-COACH: Jacob Neill
- IN:
- OUT: Josh Merritt (Macquarie), Jeremy Smith (Laurieton Hotel Stingrays), Jake Hawkins (Mackay Cutters), Darryl Cubby (Dubbo CYMS)
