THE XPT service which travels from Sydney through Bathurst has celebrated a milestone: 40 years in operation. The train's journey from Sydney to Dubbo last Friday marked the anniversary of its first revenue passenger service that ran along the same railway line to Orange on April 8, 1982. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Bathurst's Sam Farraway, said the express passenger train (XPT) was groundbreaking at the time of its launch. "With their aerodynamic design, the XPTs are much loved by the community and many people have fond memories of travelling on them or seeing these trains pass through their country town or farm," he said. Each week, 42 XPT services run to and from Sydney and Melbourne, Brisbane, Dubbo (via Bathurst), Grafton and Casino. Since 1982, it is estimated the XPTs combined have clocked up more than 235 million kilometres. READ ALSO: Retirement is on the horizon for the trains. "With the XPTs having served regional communities over the past four decades, they will be progressively replaced, along with the Xplorer and Endeavour trains, by a new regional rail fleet," Mr Farraway said. "The first new trains are expected to be running from 2023, with the full fleet coming into service progressively. "The XPTs have played a part in many people's lives and some of our staff have spent their whole careers on and around the XPTs, as onboard customer service staff, drivers and station staff. "As well as showcasing the regions to the train-travelling tourist, the XPTs connect country people with family and friends, help boarding school students get to school and allow people to access medical services, when they have few other travel options."

