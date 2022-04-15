news, local-news,

PERTHVILLE residents fear that, unless action is taken, the village could become the victim of flooding once again. Resident Ken Hamer, speaking on behalf of the Perthville Development Group and concerned residents, said that blockages in Queen Charlotte's Vale Creek could result in flooding after significant rainfall. "Blockages in the Vale Creek near the bridge at Perthville caused by the collection of debris on willow trees and blackberries growing in the creek are a very big concern," he said. "There is no safety valve for excess flood water at Perthville all flood water has to go under the bridge." READ MORE: Clogged Queen Charlotte's Vale Creek has Perthville residents fearing a flood Mr Hamer said that the capacity of the bridge was to be doubled according to the flood study done prior to the construction of the levee, however the capacity only increased by 54 per cent. "Restrictions in the creek are causing the creek banks to erode in a number of places," he said. "Thanks to our lucky stars the bridge proper or the convert have not been blocked by debris during a flood since the capacity was increased. There is every chance it could next time it floods." He said the "blockages are increasing in size with each minor flood" and has called upon Bathurst Regional Council to act. But council has again said the vegetation isn't its responsibility. "Council has undertaken all levee works to date in accordance with the adopted Floodplain Management Plan," manager of technical services Bernard Drum said. "Much of the debris in question is located on private land, and is outside Council's responsibility. "It should be noted that the issue raised by Perthville residents have been addressed on multiple occasions, including via correspondence, in person and publicly at previous Perthville Village Meetings." While Mr Hamer acknowledges the meetings with council in the past, along with the Department of Fisheries, residents haven't been satisfied with the outcome. They also want the local member, Paul Toole, to step in before it is too late. "There is no way that the flood water of a 1990 size will fit under the bridge at Perthville with the blockages that are in place at the present time," Mr Hamer said. "... The residents of Perthville have stood on the foot walk on the bridge with our local Member for Bathurst, Deputy Premier Paul Toole and shown him the problems. Not one word of feed back or discussion as to how to fix the problem has resulted. "Come on Paul, we need a solution before a real disaster happens. When it does it will be worse than 1990, especially for the western side, and if these blockages get bigger the levee will be of no use."

