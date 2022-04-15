sport, local-sport,

DRAGGING three defenders over the line to score - it was a moment of strength and determination from Grace Hamilton which helped to inspire her NSW Waratahs to a 36-0 win over the Queensland Reds in their Super W preliminary final. While the Hamilton skippered Waratahs went into Thursday night's match as hot favourites given they had never lost to the Reds, beat them 46-0 five days earlier and are the four-time defending champions, Queensland came read to play. Playing at Granville Park the Reds threw plenty at the Waratahs in attack, before Panuara product Hamilton came up with a play which changed the momentum. With 29 minutes gone and the contest locked at nil-all, star number 8 Hamilton charged her way over the line off the back of a Waratahs scrum some 12 metres out. It was Hamilton's first try of the season and first in Waratahs colours since February 2020. READ MORE: Hooper has impressed in the starting XV for competition leading ACT Brumbies READ MORE: Bathurst Bulldogs force 30-all draw with Merewether Carlton in final play READ ALSO: Shiels targets his maiden TCR podium during Bathurst 6 Hour event Fired up after Hamilton's try, Waratahs scored twice more before half-time to take a 17-0 lead. The Reds never recovered. "I think for us that was a tough grind, they're a hearty team and we knew that we were going to have to grind that out, I'm really glad we got that win," Hamilton, who made a number of strong carries, said. "We just needed to get some points on the board and as soon as we did that I knew the energy would be up and we'd keep going and getting forward." The Waratahs will face Fiji Drua - the only side to ever beat them in a Super W match - in the April 23 grand final.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/36bb4d21-82db-4fab-be6d-4519cfe3c347.JPG/r0_90_3936_2314_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg