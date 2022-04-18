sport, bathurst-1000-news,

He briefly led the race at one stage but even when hopes of an overall Bathurst 6 Hour podium fell out of Grant Denyer's grasp there was no wiping the smile off his face. The Perthville man and co-driver Tony Quinn drove their Ford Mustang to victory in Class A2 and still took the chequered flag in eighth place overall in the face of fast opposition. Once the pair had wrapped their head around their Mustang's updated race package they were able to enjoy a drama-free race at Mount Panorama. Denyer and Quinn spent the entire race at the head of the Class A2 field although they still had several challengers within striking distance going into the second half of the event. However, Class A2's second-placed driver Tony Alford crashed at The Cutting at the start of the fifth hour and then the next driver in that class, Keith Bensley, was spun around at The Esses. That saw Denyer and Quinn win their class by a dominant seven lap margin. Denyer said a Mount Panorama podium is something he always treasures. "The highlight for me was leading the race in the first hour of my stint. I wasn't expecting that, having qualified 13th," he said. "I didn't know if it was ever going to last, and it was just great to take out the class win because this race and this place means a lot to me. It was so much fun. "To get a podium around Mount Panorama is a special experience any day of the week. "It's also 21 years since Tony Quinn first sponsored me in the utes series when I put it on pole at Bathurst. It's a special relationship and thanks to him I've enjoyed a mega motor racing career." After failing to see out last year's 6 Hour to the end Denyer said there was plenty of determination to get a result out of Sunday's latest edition. "Last year felt like unfinished business. We were in the top four when the car crashed out," he said. "We came back this year with an upgraded package but it actually ended up making the car a lot worse, so we were dealing with a nightmare of a race car this year that has taken some time for us to get our head around. "We had overheating issues. Whenever I'd follow a car it'd overheat and knock all the power out of the car so it didn't blow up, but we managed that and the car was still quick. "The car just wasn't behaving at the start of the week but we tuned it up and it ended up being a lot of fun." Denyer said that overcoming the trials and tribulations of production car racing always makes an success that extra bit satisfying. "When you're driving a production car on a race track there are a lot of things that can go wrong because they're not designed for that, and we saw that with a lot of the BMWs," he said. "You want to aggressively chase people down and make passes but you've still got to make sure that it makes it to the end. We managed that superbly." The Nicholas McLeod, Cameron McLeod and Aaron Cameron Ford Mustang entry finished second in the class, in 20th overall.

