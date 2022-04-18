sport, bathurst-1000-news,

MOUNT Panorama has a habit of delivering plenty of heart in your mouth moments, and Nick Percat found himself in one of those during Sunday's Bathurst 6 Hour. Percat somehow avoided crashing his BMW M4 into the #84 VW Scirocco entry at Reid Park with 90 minutes to go, ducking down the inside through a gap not much wider than his car to emerge unscathed. From there the Supercars driver was able to take the defending champion #1 entry into third place on the podium alongside co-drivers Shane Smollen and Rob Rubis. He finished 15 seconds behind runner-up Tim Slade and 23 seconds off winner Cameron Hill. Percat said it was great to reach the podium following his hair raising moment at turn seven. "I thought it was all over," he said. "I came around and saw two cars so I thought I'd move right, because they were moving away, but then just saw the Scirocco roll and that's when I thought I was screwed. "I took a hard left with a lot of steering action and somehow made it through. I have no idea how, it was very lucky." Percat said it was unfortunate not to be able to join in with Slade and Hill's duel for victory inside the last hour but was still happy to come home in third. "We lost a little bit of time in the last pit stop with a radio issue, where I lost about seven seconds, and that might have put us out there with Sladey on the restart but that's all good "We minimised mistakes during the day, and when you look at the two cars that beat us they've got some pretty amazing steerers in those cars. "It's awesome for Shane and Rob to be on the podium when there's Super 2 drivers, Sladey and me. It was a great day for us." Class A1 victors Mike Sheargold and Dylan O'Keeffe in their Mercedes AMG were fourth overall and were the only remaining entry to finish the race on the lead lap.

