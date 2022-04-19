Peel Street units set to be approved despite many objections

news, local-news,

A PROPOSAL to construct five units in Bathurst's heritage conservation area is set to get council approval, despite the concerns of neighbouring residents. The development application is seeking consent to demolish existing sheds at 221 Peel Street and then construct two single-storey dwellings and three two-storey dwellings on the site. It also seeks consent for a seven-lot community title subdivision. The site already contains an existing single-storey house with an attached carport and pergola, with the latter two structures also proposed to be demolished. A report to Wednesday night's ordinary Bathurst Regional Council meeting recommends the plans be approved, however with numerous conditions of consent attached. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Medicinal cannabis facility likely to be approved by council According to the report, the proposal is consistent with the objectives of the R1 General Residential zone and multi-dwelling housing is permissible with consent on the land. While council staff are satisfied with the proposal, neighbours have objected. Eight submissions were received during the notification period, raising a number of issues including privacy impacts, overshadowing, noise, an increase in traffic, and the impact such a substantial development could have on the heritage conservation area. READ MORE: Resident calls proposals for Peel Street 'reckless overdevelopment' Council staff addressed the latter extensively in the report, concluding that: "Overall, the proposed units will have minimal impact on the heritage conservation area." The developer also responded to the various concerns that were raised by objectors in a written reply, which is included in the report. They said that the proposal is a compliant development and noted that changes have already been made to the original plans in response to concerns. "It is noted that any development on the site has the potential to change the amenity and aesthetics of the site," they said. "Accordingly, the development has been adjusted from what was originally submitted to address the concerns raised by the objectors." Should council approve the proposal, a long list of conditions of consent would be imposed on the development. One such condition would be that a schedule of colours and materials will need to be submitted and approved by council. To fit with the heritage conservation area, colours are to be warm autumn tones and any brickwork on the faade and fencing is to be facebrick.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/3348a26c-5454-4dae-8f7b-6fb47f6574b3.JPG/r0_159_3216_1976_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg