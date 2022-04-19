House in heritage conservation area proposed for demolition

news, local-news,

A mid-Victorian house in Stanley Street, with debatable heritage value, could be permitted to be demolished if consent is granted by Bathurst Regional Council. The development application, proposing to demolish the house at 36 Stanley Street and replace it with larger infill development, is on the agenda for council's meeting on Wednesday night. According to the report from the director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, the DA has been put to the meeting as the house is proposed to be replaced with "a large dwelling in an area where the scale of dwellings is generally smaller". Mr Southorn's report notes that the property is in the Bathurst Heritage Conservation Area, near heritage listed items, but is not listed as heritage item itself. However, there is debate over its significance. "A Heritage Impact Statement (HIS) prepared by Patsy Moppet Consulting dated August 2021 initially indicated that the dwelling may have been constructed between 1848 and 1877 (later revised to 1865-1870) and concluded that the historical significance would be low," Mr Southorn said. "Given the age of construction Council would not support this conclusion. "The period of construction would mean the dwelling is a very early building in Bathurst and therefore the heritage significance would be a lot higher." While concerns about the infill development have been raised, the report from council deems it to be "considered satisfactory" and recommends consent for the plans. "The complete demolition of a structurally poor building is supported on the basis of its poor overall condition and the cost of structural remedial works," Mr Southorn said. "The design of the infill dwelling, while of a scale, form and size (particularly width) that is substantially larger than the existing dwelling which is proposed to be demolished, is expected to be consistent with the potential future development of the area and therefore considered satisfactory. "Detailing elements of the design of the dwelling can be managed by way of conditions of consent."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/893dbb43-4846-4622-b304-96b4ff5a50e4.JPG/r0_31_610_376_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg