sport, local-sport,

A RETURN to Mount Panorama has finally arrived for Craft-Bamboo Racing, who have announced they will bring their Mercedes-AMG GT3 to next month's Bathurst 12 Hour. It will be the fifth appearance at the Bathurst track for the Hong Kong based team, who missed out on a podium in heartbreaking fashion during the latest of those starts in 2020 due to a puncture. "It feels a bit surreal to say we are finally returning to the Bathurst 12 Hour this year," Craft-Bamboo Racing director Darryl O'Young said. "The pandemic was just starting last time we came to race in Australia, and it is a great feeling that after over two years of mostly tight lockdowns around the Asia Pacific, we can say that we are returning to Mount Panorama. "The 12 Hour has always been a special race for our team, and this year is quite unique as it's the first Intercontinental GT Challenge race which will feature pro-am line-ups going for the overall win." The team's best overall finish at the Bathurst 12 Hour was a third placing in 2015. "[The crew] have made great sacrifices to get to international races," Craft-Bamboo Racing's project manager Kirby Nanikel said. "Despite all the logistical and scheduling challenges faced with putting on an event of this nature, I am looking forward to a great race." The team's driver lineup is yet to be announced. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/7f178d3c-a7a9-414f-943b-298b09b3a3e7.jpg/r1726_1466_3685_2573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg