McDONALD'S Bathurst played host to more than 60 entrants in the Variety Brats Bash fundraiser who were in town on Wednesday morning. More than 20 cars were in Bathurst from Tuesday night as the entrants made their way home in the annual fundraiser. One of the entrants, Jason McKenzie, said the group would be driving from Bathurst to Bendigo on Wednesday, a journey he expected would take about eight hours. He said McDonald's Bathurst had donated breakfast for all the entrants. "It's so generous," he said. "There are 66 of us." IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: He said entrants had paid for their breakfast, but because McDonald's had covered the costs, it meant the money people had paid could be donated back to Variety to help raise more money for sick kids. He noted McDonald's also has its own charity in Ronald McDonald House, and said it was amazing that the company was prepared to also step up and support this charity. "It's very generous," he said. The Variety Brats Bash - an annual fundraiser for families and kids - began back on April 10. The colourful and costume-clad crew have made their way this year from Melbourne to Lake Hume, via Tocumwal, Condobolin, Rose Isle, Lightning Ridge, Goondiwindi, the Gold Coast, Tamworth and Bathurst. The Variety Brats Bash is the family version of the iconic Variety Bash, an event that has a long history of raising funds for children experiencing disability, disadvantage and illness. Each family that signs up to the Brats Bash commits to fundraising and chooses a theme for their family, which translates to costumes worn for the entirety of the drive as well as decoration of cars. Organisers said the Variety Brats Bash aimed to provide a special opportunity for families to spend time together exploring iconic Australian places such as the opal mining town of Lightning Ridge or Tamworth. It was also designed to give kids - together with their families - "a chance to explore good citizenship, and charity and being entrepreneurial to work out how the family is going to fundraise to support kids in need".

