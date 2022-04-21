sport, bathurst-1000-news,

THE first practice session to be held at night in Bathurst 12 Hour history - that is set to be one of the big highlights when the enduro event takes place at Mount Panorama next month. Organisers had already confirmed the race was set for its earliest ever start at 5.15am and when the full on-track schedule was released on Wednesday, it revealed more time in the dark for drivers. A 40-minute practice session to start at 5.05pm on the Friday evening of the event - with sunset at 5:12pm local time - will give teams and drivers an opportunity to experience Mount Panorama at night to assist preparations for the extended dark running in the race this year. The race shifting to a May date this year means that up to 90 minutes of racing on Sunday, May 15, will be in dark conditions. The 2022 schedule has been designed to maximise running for the 'amateur' drivers entered in the race to ensure they are best prepared for the 12-Hour enduro. "We're very pleased with the schedule which offers lots of track time for all drivers," Paul Martin, motorsport operations manager, said. "The Friday evening session will be important to get people up to speed with running at night prior to the race start on Sunday morning. "Saturday will then build throughout the day with practice, qualifying and the top 10 shootout which is always a Bathurst highlight. "Outside of the 12-Hour sessions, it's a busy weekend with three support categories and lots of on-track action for fans at the circuit and those watching from home." READ MORE: Harry Inwood ices brilliant Australian Pulsar Racing Association round with maiden Bathurst win READ MORE: Qualifying incident impacts Brad Shiels' TCR Australia Series round at Bathurst READ MORE: Belt failure ends Dean Campbell's maiden Bathurst 6 Hour tilt Qualifying commences on Saturday with the amateur bronze-ranked drivers having the first 25 minutes to themselves. The grid will be determined by an aggregate time between the fastest professional and fastest amateur drivers in each car. The traditional shootout, which begins at 4.10pm Saturday, will then determine the first five rows of the grid. The Bathurst 12 Hour then commences at 5.15am on Sunday and the final lap will come five minutes after sunset.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/d25a14f1-0725-4651-b599-9668d7124d9e.jpg/r0_250_3000_1945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg