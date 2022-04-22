sport, local-sport,

MAJOR shuffling to your lineup after just a single game isn't something that any team wants to put themselves through but Bathurst Panthers find themselves in such a predicament ahead of their Peter McDonald Premiership game away to Cowra Magpies this Sunday. When the Panthers face the Magpies in the Chad Nealon Memorial Challenge Cup they will be doing so with Jackson Carter making his first grade debut at five-eighth. Carter comes into the side to replace the injured Joey Bugg, who could be out for as much as eight weeks with a broken thumb. On top of that Panthers have lost lock Blake Lawson with a second consecutive season-ending ACL injury, which he picked up in the Bathurst side's opening round win over the Wellington Cowboys. The loss to two key players in the space of a single game gives the Panthers a depth test much sooner than they would have been anticipating in the new combined Group 10 and 11 competition. "Joey's a pretty big loss. Jackson will come in for him and debut. He's been training really well and doing all the right things. He looks ready to go," Panthers coach Jake Betts said. "He's a junior that's come all the way through. He's a smart player with a great kicking game. It's pretty cool to give him an opportunity to make his first grade debut with his junior club. That'll be special." The addition of Carter means that, alongside halfback Noah Griffiths, Panthers will be running one of the youngest halves combinations in the competition. The young pair and their Panthers teammates have to prepare themselves for a Magpies side who will feel confident after they too found first round success in their game with Lithgow Workies. Betts said Panthers always look forward to the opportunity to take on the Magpies, especially on a memorial day. "I don't know too much about the team but I expect them to be strong with Jack Buchanan and Jack Nobes running the ship, and it's always a competitive game against them with the Chad Nealon Shield," he said. "It's always a special game and chance for both clubs to come together and remember Chad. It's always played in good spirits. No matter who wins we try to get back to each other's clubs to celebrate his life and honour him." The other major change for the Panthers sees another of their rising youngsters, Tom Lemmich, coming into the starting lock position to fill the spot left by Lawson. "Tom's come off the bench a few times for us before and he's raring to go," Betts said. "He's definitely earned his stripes and I'd say that he'll be a long term player there." Senior action between the Magpies and Panthers at Sid Kallas Oval will get underway from 11.30am on Sunday with the league tag fixture.

