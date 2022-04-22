news, local-news,

RE: Rex Flights Could Cease As Bathurst-Sydney Route Is Not Viable (April 22). Rex cannot complain about the fact passenger numbers are low. The service Rex offers is unacceptable: two flights a week (Monday and Friday) in the middle of the morning are not at times that meet the needs of travellers. The price of a ticket is also higher than the specials Rex offers for flights to ports it wants to keep. Rex is working hard to build up other parts of its network but has been ignoring Bathurst for years. As a former regular passenger, Rex has lost me.

