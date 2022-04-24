sport, local-sport,

PLAYING Orange Emus on their home turf for the opening round of the Blowes Cup is one of the toughest contests you could ask for but the Bathurst Bulldogs were ready for the occasion on Saturday. The Bulldogs claimed a rare Endeavour Park success with a 35-31 victory in a clash that Bathurst coach Dean Oxley called "worthy of finals football". Bulldogs' set pieces and defence were outstanding during the opening half as they ran out 17-5 leaders at half-time but they had to survive against an improved Emus outfit in the second term. The visitors' defence held strong, and they blue and golds survived several yellow cards to still get the job done and set themselves an excellent benchmark for the rest of the season. Oxley said he couldn't have asked for much more of his side for a round one contest played at such a high quality. "It was an outstanding game and the momentum swings were large throughout the game. There were moments where we just about couldn't get our hands on the ball and Emus froze us out of the game with their application to their game, but we bounced back," he said. "We scored a pretty important try from our own 22m, which was a nice way to turn the tables because we'd been pressured. From that we were able to score a few more tries in the second half." Emus lifted after the break to ask plenty of questions of the Bathurst defence, and at one stage took the lead back. The hosts would actually ended up outscoring the Bulldogs five tries to four but the boot of Kurt Weekes proved pivotal, as he kicked three penalties. Oxley said success against the Emus on their own turf is something the club will certainly savour. "It was a very physically demanding game and one worthy of any sort of finals football," he said. "None of the players can recall beating Emus at Emus. It's such an important win because we all know what Emus bring and their fortress there is quite strong. I was proud of the way the boys bounced back after being behind to take the victory. "The goalkicking of Kurt Weekes was outstanding and his passing game allowed us to play with width. There was plenty of space but we were still under plenty of pressure, as Emus will always bring. "For Bulldogs to go up there and win first, seconds and the women's games, plus a strong encounter in third grade, it was a great day out for Bulldogs as a club." Bulldogs will have to test their club depth earlier than they would have liked after Zach Taylor (cheekbone fracture) and Joe Nash (rib fracture) picked up injuries. "Harry Peacock had to come on for Zach after already playing a full game of second grade. He did an outstanding job," Oxley said. "Joe Kermode is a new player to the club who scored that great try off our own 22m. With those two players injured we had to call on our depth, and an expression of our club strength was shown."

