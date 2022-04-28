DID any producer ever think that Chilean needle grass could be regarded as a worse weed threat to our district than serrated tussock? We know that needle grass was sown as a pasture grass on open country close to Bathurst city some 60 years ago and it has been wind-spread onto adjoining farmland. Spraying contractors assure me that this Chilean weed is quite common on a lot of district properties and is a real threat to wool growing sheep as its seeds are damaging to eyes and skin. Producers of cattle or shedding sheep don't seem to have much problem with this weed grass. WOOL producers who enter fleeces in this year's Royal Bathurst Show are reminded to drop their fleeces to the show office that is located under the rear of the main grandstand. Please do not go to the Showground Trust Office that is near to where the AH and P Office used to be. A SOFTENING in prices for both young cattle and lambs is obvious in recent weeks and the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has lost about 100 cents since the January peak. Yardings in Queensland have increased 10 per cent year on year to March and the Thomas Elder Markets value modelling expects the annual heavy steer price to fall from a current 460c/kg to settle at 365c/kg live weight. Supply is catching up to demand nationwide following two great seasons. IN the sheep paddocks, we have seen prime lamb markets ease by about 10 per cent during the past four months, while Meat and Livestock Australia predicts the national sheep flock to increase to almost 75 million head this year, the highest total flock for nine years. Reports of dry conditions returning to marginal country in South Australia and Central Queensland are a reminder that our Great South Land has always been close to drought in some districts. THE shortage of shearers and wool handlers has been causing lots of problems across the nation as a lot of people don't want to do this type of work and they hate 6am pick-ups and 6pm set down in a lot of instances. Quality workers in the industry have as much work as they want and contractors know how to retain the quality staff that they need. One of our district's leading wool producers is seriously considering changes to his business by switching to beef cattle breeding on at least half of his property. His difficulty in finding shearers and shed staff has prompted his planned decisions and the wool industry's staffing problems are now widespread. TAX return time is looming and producers have had consecutive good years with income streams from most farm businesses being from satisfactory to extra good. With the good years comes the Australian Tax Office with an ever urgent need for funds to keep the world turning. Up-to-the-minute accountants are a necessity for every business and self-funded superannuation funds are popular in many instances. An SMSF can be an incredibly powerful tool to grow wealth or a disaster waiting to happen. Please find a really capable accountant before you invest in rural land via an SMSF. When BMA was very active, a leading Bathurst accountancy business conducted an annual financial evening and the seeds of many business plans were sown. Is it too late to revive an important think tank? A B-double load of Angus heifers was delivered to a Bathurst property after a 2am loading at SELX, Yass. The driver came to Yass from South Australia via Corryong, Khancoban, Berridale and Cooma. There is some very steep country on those roads and the truck driver has vowed to never travel there again in his B-double. WEEK two of the federal election campaign has seen Labor's Mr Albanese self-isolating at home while PM Morrison continues a hectic campaign. Campaigns in our area are really low key at this stage and many people seem uninterested. Clive Palmer's party is throwing vast amounts of money into advertising, but interest in the party seems to be minimal. Sportsbet odds are tightening with Labor $1.70, Coalition $2.10, Calare/Andrew Gee $1.10, Kate Hook $6, Sarah Elliott $17, and Stacey Whittaker $51. Betting markets are only an indication, but they do brighten up a dull campaign as it reaches its halfway mark. GEORGE had found factory employment, but then he fell into the upholstery machine. He is now fully recovered. *** THE man at the door told Ada that he was collecting for the Home for Alcoholics. "Oh good," she said, "Herb will be home by nine o'clock and you can have him." *** SHE asked how they should celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and he suggested two minutes' silence.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/e028bfc7-c15b-4c38-8991-274421e497f6.jpg/r0_418_1080_1028_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg