HE made his debut for Balmain before some of his Canowindra rivals had even been born, but William 'Bubba' Kennedy showed he still knows how to thrill a crowd on Sunday. Now 53 years of age, Kennedy lined up for the Molong Bulls as they took on Canowindra in the opening round of the Woodbridge Cup season. It wasn't a winning debut for Kennedy - Canowindra won 72-12 - but the man who gained a cult following for his try-scoring feats still had something for the highlights reel. Kennedy was one of the try scorers for the Bulls. Canowindra coach Kevin Grimshaw praised the veteran. "When he was running on he came and shook my hand and said 'you should be out here too mate'", he laughed. "I reckon it's really good that he can do that for a community. It's a good name to have out there playing in Woodbridge Cup - his young bloke is playing at Cronulla and killing it and he's had so many games at Balmain and still putting his hand up to help out a mate that's coaching. That's pretty rare these days to find that."

