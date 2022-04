RE: Rex Flights Could Cease As Bathurst-Sydney Route Is Not Viable (April 22). The stage length of Bathurst to Sydney is too short for current aircraft to be economic. Once new generation types become available, this should not be a problem. It may take some time.

