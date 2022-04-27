sport, local-sport,

WHEN Bec Clayton says that she will "be a forever Pat's person" it's a statement she makes with pride, the Bathurst hockey club who wears the iconic blue and white one which holds a special place in her heart. Her passion for the Saints is why, when the Central West Women's Premier League outfit found itself in need of a coach this season, Clayton put her hand up. "I really enjoyed umpiring last year actually, being involved and travelling with the girls but not having any of that stress that goes with coaching," she said. "But when Benny [Weal] said he wasn't coaching this year, it was kind of natural for me to put my hand up. "I love Pat's, I'll be a forever Pat's person I think, so it was just natural for me to step into that role." Coaching the Saints is something that Clayton has done in the past. In 2013 when having her first tilt with the clipboard, she guided the blue and whites to premiership success. It was the seventh premiership she had been involved with, having won six as a key member of the Saints' defensive unit. She was part of the playing group which won four premierships in a row from 2003-06 and prevailed again in 2009. Clayton also competed in the 2008, 2010 and 2011 grand finals. Clayton first played for the Saints in 1989, spent 15 years representing them at Premier League level and last coached Pat's in 2014. READ MORE: Central West Premier League Hockey women's premiership is an open affair READ MORE: Norris' New South Wales State team claims silver at under 18s men's hockey titles READ MORE: Bathurst wins Hockey NSW Men's Over 50s Masters division B title on home turf This Saturday when the Saints travel to Orange to face Orange United in round one of the new season marks her return. Clayton saw them in action during the pre-season and knows they won't be easy to beat. That's something she feels about rival Bathurst clubs Souths and Bathurst City as well. "I went down to the gala day, we couldn't field a team, but they are going to be really strong this year. They're certainly one of the teams to beat," she said. "I saw Bathurst City and they have a lot of young ones who have played together for quite a few years and are combining really well, so I think they'll be ones to watch. "Souths too, they've got a couple of old heads back, so I think they'll be a side to watch. "But certainly United, I'm missing a few players with league tag, but it will be a good test first up to see where we are at." To help Clayton field a side on Saturday, both Carly Hagney and Lucy Weal have agreed to help, but that experienced duo have stepped back to Bathurst first grade this season. However, the coach still has plenty of talent within her squad, which this season will include Hannah Kable. A former Lithgow Panthers star who has also had Hockey One experience with New South Wales Pride, she has joined the Saints this season to play alongside younger sister Lily. "I'm very keen to see how Hannah plays, we've had a couple of training sessions obviously, but I can't remember seeing her play. I'm a little excited to see what she can do," she said. Saints' game against Orange United starts at 3.10pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

