IF the sunshine arrives this Saturday then a new season of Bathurst Netball Association will get underway, as six teams pursue A grade glory in 2022. Following several seasons of disruptions due to COVID and wet weather it's hoped that the new season can deliver numerous cracking contests on a more regular occurrence. The biggest game of the opening round will be the clash between two of the competition's biggest powerhouses over the past half decade, Collegians Mystified and Bulldogs Verdelho. It's an opportunity for both teams to get a great measuring stick for where they can improve and get a look at how well their pre-season work has paid off. Collegians coach Mel Noonan said it's exciting to see six teams taking their shot at the A grade title this season following last year's merged A grade and A reserve competition. "It's definitely nice that we will be playing everybody twice through the season as opposed to the split draw and then having the teams divided," she said. "I also believe that all six of the teams nominated for A grade too, so that's great that we weren't dragging teams up who were hoping to play in A reserve. "I think numbers have dropped off all-round in the competition but seeing six teams in A grade is a good sign." Noonan said it's nice to be able to bring in a fairly consistent lineup from the previous campaign. "The team looks really good," she said. "I've got two new players, so that's pretty promising when you're only having to replace two players from the previous season. "We've so far only had a couple of training sessions with everyone able to get there but the girls have definitely put in a solid effort at training and it makes me feel that we're definitely still up there and in the mix. "Sam Thompson is back again for I believe her 16th year playing with me. To have her there to help translate what I'm saying to everyone on the court is a big help. "Cate Matthews is in the mix again and Alarna Dawson is running the mid court, along with a lot of superstars who show up every week to help us get the job done." Noonan said getting as many minutes on the court as possible is the top priority early in the new season. "Obviously COVID is still around so that's going to affect some of the teams with their availability each week so hopefully we all get through it," she said. "That's always there but fingers crossed we can get back to a little bit more normality and that numbers can soon pick back up again." Collegians-Bulldogs will be one of the day's later contests, starting from 3.45pm on court one, while the Superstars United and Panthers game will begin from the same time on court six. Scots All Saints College and Mana will have the honour of getting the new A grade season underway when they verse one another at 2.30pm on court one. In another positive sign, this season's A reserve competition features a healthy mix of seven teams. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

