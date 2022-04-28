community,

If you were at Bathurst's Anzac Day commemoration on Monday and wondered why the Bathurst City and RSL Concert Band were performing the likes of The Beatles or Jimi Hendrix, rest assured there was a good reason behind it. With 2022 being the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War, the RSL Concert Band performed orchestral versions of classic 1960s and 1970s pop hits to reflect the music that reflected the time Vietnam servicemen and women were at war. RSL Concert Band conductor Wendy Jenkins said she discussed the idea with Bathurst RSL Sub Branch president David Mills, who express his support considering most surviving Bathurst ex-servicemen and women were involved in the Vietnam War. "It certainly surprised a lot of people," Ms Jenkins said. "Most of the regular marching music you hear at commemorative services was commonplace among soldiers who fought in the World Wars, but when Vietnam happened, classic rock and pop music was really starting to take off, so we wanted to honour that period in time." While many of the tunes proved a welcome challenge, Ms Jenkins hopes the band have started a new trend for future commemorative services.

