news, local-news, Council, Peel Street, development

FIVE units will be built in the Heritage Conservation Area after Bathurst Regional Council gave the green light to the development application (DA) this month. The decision was made despite significant objection from neighbours. Council has granted consent for existing sheds at 221 Peel Street to be demolished, with two single-storey dwellings and three two-storey dwellings to be constructed on the site under a seven-lot community title subdivision. The site already contains an existing single-storey house with an attached carport and pergola, with the latter two structures to also be demolished. Councillor Ian North was the only one to vote against the proposal, which council staff had recommended be granted consent with conditions. Earlier in the night, councillors heard from resident Michael McCormack, who urged them to reject the DA. He was the author of one of the eight submissions received during the notification period, which had raised a number of issues including privacy impacts, an increase in traffic, and the impact the development could have on the heritage conservation area. MAKING NEWS: Mr McCormack said the development would lead to "an enormous increase in density" in terms of both the number of dwellings and number of residents, particularly for the city's heritage area. "The heritage area seems to have no meaning to the planning department whatsoever, other than the facade that is at the front," he said. "... To put what are basically project homes behind a cottage just makes a complete joke of heritage and I find it difficult to comprehend how the department did not make changes that were more compatible with this particular area." He talked about the loss of vegetation to make way for the units, the visual impact of the number of garbage bins sitting in the street on bin night, and the substantial increase in traffic, all of which he felt were reasons not to approve the development. "You guys should be trying to make Bathurst better. Ask yourselves, honestly, is this actually going to make Bathurst better. I don't think you can answer that in the affirmative," Mr McCormack concluded. Many of the issues raised by Mr McCormack were addressed in council's report on the DA. Staff deemed that the units would have "minimal impact on the heritage conservation area". Conditions of consent have been imposed to mitigate issues raised with the development. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/d30314cd-f9ad-4168-96ce-2cb6673d6391.PNG/r2_48_911_562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg