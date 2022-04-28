news, local-news,

A PROPOSED multi-storey car park in the Bathurst CBD has been given a $15 million boost - but it's dependent on the Coalition being returned in the coming federal election. Member for Calare Andrew Gee was at the council car park behind the Bathurst RSL Club to make the funding commitment on Thursday morning. "There can be no debate that is needed," he said of the project. "It is clearly needed." The Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre group and Zauner Construction have proposed an integrated medical centre on the old Clancy Motors site and multi-storey car park, which would be owned by council, on the site of the current car park behind the RSL Club. READ ALSO: Bathurst RSL Club and the BMIC group have each committed $4.2 million to the car park and council is looking to fund the remainder. Mr Gee estimates the car park will cost around $28 million, with a further $2.5 million needed to upgrade the traffic network on Howick and Rankin streets. Mr Gee said on Thursday morning that the $15 million he was committing was "locked in" if the government was re-elected. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/81c9bc35-7baf-4056-b4e9-691c4584a8a1.JPG/r93_376_3962_2562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg