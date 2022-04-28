Letter | Here a few of my highlights from Bathurst's Anzac service

THIS year's well-attended Anzac Day service was an outstanding occasion. It was respectful, well organised and clearly displayed the strong community spirit that exists in Bathurst. A number of highlights bear mentioning: the marvellous address given by our Junior Mayor Ashley Maalouf, the wonderful renditions of the Australian and New Zealand national anthems and, finally, the inclusion of the SES volunteers in the march. Their inclusion recognised the important role the SES plays within the community and also the contribution that the SES provided in addressing the humanitarian crisis of the floods.

