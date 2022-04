RE: Multi-Storey Car Park Gets Election Promise (April 29). THE "locked-in" $15 million for the car park complex sounds great, if you are in favour of the project. If the government is not returned, the money would not be expected. What if Mr Gee is not returned? Remember Gladys' flip-flopping over a project for Orange.

