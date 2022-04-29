FEDERAL Calare MP Andrew Gee's $15 million funding commitment for the proposed multi-storey car park in the CBD can be viewed in a couple of ways, depending on how you feel about this project. If you're a sceptic, you might be inclined to see this pre-election promise as a $15 million mirage rather than a $15 million shot of confidence because it's a pledge made by the side of politics that is the underdog in next month's election. But if you're an enthusiast for this project, there is another way to look at Mr Gee's announcement. Yes, it's a pre-election commitment, but the Calare MP didn't have to choose this particular project for his pre-election commitment. The fact that he did choose it - and spoke so glowingly about it on Thursday - must indicate that he has some interest in it, at the very least. Perhaps even quite a bit of confidence in it. And while the Coalition is looking like the underdog at this coming election, it is still just one of the horses in a two-horse race for government. No matter the odds being offered by bookmakers, there's always a chance if you're one of two horses. Even if the Coalition loses government, Mr Gee's comfortable margin in Calare would indicate that he is quite likely to retain his seat. As an MP in the Opposition, he wouldn't be able to deliver the millions in funding for the car park that he would like, but he would presumably maintain his passion for the project. What would be a dream for those who are supporters of the car park would be for Labor to match the commitment from the Coalition, but, in a seat that doesn't look to be in play, that would seem unlikely. So where does all that leave us? And where does it leave the car park? Well, it depends on your point of view.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/22554799-3690-491a-90a0-97cda0b264f2.jpg/r332_849_3334_2545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg