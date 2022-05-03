Interagency | Join us for the Well Women's Day activities

community,

THE Neighbourhood Centre Bathurst (TNC) will hold Well Women's Day on Friday, May 13 from 10am to 2.30pm as part of Neighbourhood Centre Week. Join us for this free event with a smoking and naming ceremony for our new garden space, education sessions on wellbeing and healthy lifestyles, morning tea and lunch, and live music. Neighbourhood Centre Week (NCW), May 9-15, 2022, is a nationwide initiative to celebrate the role of neighbourhood centres in local communities across the nation - where anyone and everyone is welcome, and members of the community are encouraged to help in the centre's organisation, co-ordination, and use. Reflecting on the past two years and the lessons we learnt on the importance of social connection and community resilience, this year's theme is "Building resilience by bringing people together". The aim is to look forward to rebuilding more resilient communities by building skills, supporting and connecting communities. TNC will be launching Mob Motoring, a program with the Bathurst Local Aboriginal Lands Council, thanks to Transport for NSW, on May 11 - to build education, awareness, and safety to obtain driver's licences. TNC will celebrate and recognise our amazing volunteers with National Volunteer Week, May 16-22 - Better Together. Over 90 per cent of TNC's workforce are volunteers. Together, we are changing communities for the better. We are Better Together. TNC's program Men Connect will hold a fundraising barbecue event for TNC with the Ford Falcon Tribute Cruise, May 28, 11am, McPhillamy Park, Mount Panorama. Come and support TNC in raising funds delivering vital services to those in need. Call The Neighbourhood Centre, 6332 4866, or visit www.binc.org.au for further information.

