RE: Multi-Storey Car Park Gets Election Promise (April 29). Andrew Gee has announced $15 million for a car park in Bathurst - but he has also stated that if not re-elected, this would not be available. People in Calare should tell him to stick his $15 million where the sun does not shine and vote for anyone else. Time for him to go. In my opinion, the Nationals are dishonest and have taken regional people for granted for too long. Remember Peter Andren? He did a lot more as an independent member than the current LNP occupier.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/bed8eed7-a762-4d9a-bfff-54f31d2125ff.jpg/r0_529_3530_2523_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg