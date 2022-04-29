Good news for the Great Western Highway's well-known Lolly Bug

news, local-news,

A GREAT Western Highway fixture is looking to get back to business. The Lolly Bug store at Hartley, near Lithgow, was lost to fire after a lightning strike in January. Owner Sharon Tofler said the site is undergoing excavation work and clearing and she is determined to get things back on track by the end of the year. "The girls have been doing pop-up shops, which has been doing really well, and locals have been supporting us so much; it's terrific," she said. "Our plans are just about to go into [Lithgow] Council now and hopefully it will be up and running again by the end of the year." OTHER BUSINESS STORIES: In the meantime, a new Lolly Bug store has opened at Nelson Bay, where Ms Tofler's son Adam and his wife Marissa live. Ms Tofler said the fire in January, and the loss of stock, made her undecided about launching the Nelson Bay store. "In November last year, we kind of made the decision we were going to do this [new store], and then the fire happened in January and we still hadn't signed the lease and it was like, well, will we? Or won't we? "And all the packing and everything for here [Nelson Bay] was being done in Hartley, but we got through it, we decided we'd go ahead and it has worked out well."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/7d363d6e-471b-428d-aefa-ed01b99296c5.JPG/r0_147_4512_2696_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg