A DRAW against the reigning premiers is a start to the Central West Premier League Hockey women's season that Bathurst City are feeling pleased about. City returned home to Bathurst with a 1-all result against CYMS in a game that tested both the flexibility and fitness of the visiting squad right off the bat. With players away for the first round and several others needing to swap positions the City side still looked more than comfortable with their setup, and even managed to hold a 1-0 advantage over CYMS at half-time. City earned that advantage through an Emily Thompson penalty stroke, which was earned when a CYMS foot stopped a certain goal from a penalty corner. CYMS found a way to level the scores in the third quarter. Both clubs had the chance to score again later into the game but they had to share the spoils in an entertaining start to the season. City coach Mal Willott said his team did a great job to match the rise in tempo that CYMS brought to the table. "It was a really great game and the tempo of the game got faster and faster as it went along," he said. "It was very even throughout. You could never say that one team dominated throughout a half. It was a game that deserved to be a draw. "We virtually carried on from where we finished up last year, and we've improved again. We had a few players out and those who filled in did really well ... and no-one had a bad game. "Next week will just be about continuing on in the same fashion, and looking to improve each week." CYMS had a chance to win the game in the final quarter with a penalty stroke of their own but City goalkeeper Maddie Tattersall made the save. City then narrowly missed a shot at goal by a matter of inches as they almost returned home with an upset win.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/fcb77bfe-27cb-48be-9066-1833648ef9ca.JPG/r396_550_4925_3109_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg