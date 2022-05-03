sport, local-sport,

While bragging rights went to St Pat's in the first grade local derby on Saturday at Carrington Park, it was Bathurst Panthers that proved too good in the lower grades. Willie Wright, who kicked the winning conversion to help deliver Panthers the 2018 Group 10 premier league title, scored two tries and booted three goals in his team's 26-16 win over St Pat's in reserve grade, while his under 18s counterparts cruised to victory in its game 40-10. Panthers under 18s coach Mick Carter said he was not only pleased with a win in the derby, but by how much they won. READ MORE: "I'm extremely pleased with that result," he said. "Being a local derby, I didn't except it to be that big. I'm very impressed and pleased with it." Panthers scored nine tries in the 30-point victory, but Bailey Large was the only player to score a double, so Carter was pleased to see the four-pointers shared amongst his team. "Everyone in the backs had a good hand in it, but all down to the forwards laying down an impressive platform," he said. "Tallis Tobin was absolutely fantastic, leading the way. The rest of his forward pack followed suit, so I couldn't fault any of them. They were awesome." While Panthers enjoyed a successful victory on Saturday, Carter said there's room for improvement, such as completing sets after scoring. "Probably our biggest thing to improve is when we score points, we're having trouble competing the next set," he said. "It points us onto the back foot again and invites them back into the game. But on the weekend, our defence was fantastic, so that helped." It was Panthers' first proper win in the Western under 18s competition, the game against Wellington Cowboys in the opening round that was officially recorded as a 24-0 win for the Bathurst club actually a forfeit by the opposition. Last week's game for Panthers was a 28-22 loss to Cowra Magpies at Sid Kallas Oval, so the Bathurst club is yet to play a game against a Group 11 team in the new competition. Panthers win in reserve grade over St Pat's was both teams' first game of the season, the competition to be played as Group 10 only. Both Panthers' reserve grade and under 18s teams will take on Mudgee Dragons at Carrington Park on Sunday, while St Pat's will take on Cowra Magpies at Jack Arrow Oval in both grades too.

