BATHURST Regional Council has agreed to support the Australian Local Government Association's (ALGA) national funding priorities ahead of the federal election. The priorities were detailed in a mayoral minute to the April council meeting. In conjunction with its member state and territory associations, the ALGA has developed a framework and resources for a national advocacy campaign that will run in the lead up to the May 21 election. Under the tagline "Don't leave local communities behind", the campaign will promote 17 priority asks in the portfolios of economic recovery, transport and community infrastructure, building resilience, circular economy and intergovernmental relations. READ ALSO: 'Skyrocketing' costs lead to another tight budget for Bathurst council The priorities, which have been assessed by independent economists, would contribute an estimated $6.46 billion per year to Australia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and create more than 43,000 jobs. Among the funding requests are $300 million per annum over four years for a strategic local roads investment program, increased funding to the Roads to Recovery and Black Spot programs, and $200 million over four years for a Local Government Climate Response Partnership Fund. The ALGA is also seeking full membership of the National Cabinet and a guaranteed seat at relevant ministerial forums. According to the mayoral minute, the success of the ALGA campaign "would have a considerable impact on the financial sustainability and reliance of local government in today's society". READ ALSO: Council to apply for Bathurst bypass project to get priority listing In its agreement to support the priorities, Bathurst council will participate in the ALGA's advocacy efforts by writing to the local Federal Member, all candidates in the electorate, and the president of the ALGA. In its correspondence, council will identify priority local projects and programs that could be progressed with the additional financial assistance being sought by the ALGA, and seek funding commitments from the local member, election candidates and their parties for these projects and programs.

